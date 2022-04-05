Council urged to forge closer links with Strabane and Derg Council wards

Donegal County Council is being urged to forge closer links between the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District and the Strabane and Derg Wards of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The call has come from Cllr Gary Doherty, who says even though a large part of the MD border County Tyrone, there are no councillors from the district on the board of the North West Regional Cross Border Group.

He says it’s also noticeable that in recent months, the council has been forging closer links with Fermanagh Omagh District Council.

This, he says, is to be welcomed, and what he is seeking would be to supplement what is happening already: