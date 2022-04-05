DUP believe they need election win to prevent border poll

The DUP says only a win for them in the upcoming Stormont Elections can prevent a border poll.

Yesterday the party announced its 5 point plan for government, which includes replacing the Northern Ireland protocol, improving the NHS and growing the north’s economy.

It comes as a poll by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool found the DUP is seven points behind Sinn Fein; with a month to go to the election.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson refused to drawn on whether he would serve as deputy to a Sinn Féin First Minister, insisting his focus is on securing a win: