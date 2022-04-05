Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

DUP believe they need election win to prevent border poll

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The DUP says only a win for them in the upcoming Stormont Elections can prevent a border poll.

Yesterday the party announced its 5 point plan for government, which includes replacing the Northern Ireland protocol, improving the NHS and growing the north’s economy.

It comes as a poll by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool found the DUP is seven points behind Sinn Fein; with a month to go to the election.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson refused to drawn on whether he would serve as deputy to a Sinn Féin First Minister, insisting his focus is on securing a win:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Donegal Town

5 April 2022
bernardtownpark1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Group assaults youths in Letterkenny Town Park

5 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube