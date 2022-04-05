Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
€1,000 covid bonus may not be paid until summer

A covid pandemic bonus for healthcare staff may not be paid until the summer.

The €1,000 bonus was initially set to be awarded to frontline healthcare workers in February or March, however a dispute erupted over the amount and the number of staff who qualified to receive it.

The Irish Independent reports that while negotiations with healthcare unions have taken place in recent weeks, union sources say some staff may not get the bonus until the end of June as line managers apply eligibility criteria.

