€5m scheme launched for cross-border Local Authority Partnerships

The government is inviting applications from cross-border Local Authority Partnerships for the new Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme.

The €5m scheme is being funded through the Government’s Shared Island Fund, and will support the development of new joint investment projects.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says this is a timely announcement, coming after the Taoiseach’s visit to Donegal and Derry at the weekend.

The scheme will enable Local Authorities to partner on a cross-border basis to bring new projects through feasibility or pre-planning stages, with a maximum amount of €250,000 per project awarded.

The objective is to develop a pipeline of new proposals at Local Authority level which can seek capital funding for construction and implementation phases, on a cross-border basis, including through the Government’s Shared Island Fund.

The areas being targeted include tourism, education, enterprise development, biodiversity and conservation, with an expectation that a number of potential projects will be discussed in the North West in the coming weeks.

The closing date for applications is May 27th.