€5m scheme launched for cross-border Local Authority Partnerships

The government is inviting applications from cross-border Local Authority Partnerships for the new Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme.

The €5m scheme is being funded through the Government’s Shared Island Fund, and will support the development of new joint investment projects.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says this is a timely announcement, coming after the Taoiseach’s visit to Donegal and Derry at the weekend.

The scheme will enable Local Authorities to partner on a cross-border basis to bring new projects through feasibility or pre-planning stages, with a maximum amount of €250,000 per project awarded.

The objective is to develop a pipeline of new proposals at Local Authority level which can seek capital funding for construction and implementation phases, on a cross-border basis, including through the Government’s Shared Island Fund.

The areas being targeted include tourism, education, enterprise development, biodiversity and conservation, with an expectation that a number of potential projects will be discussed in the North West in the coming weeks.

The closing date for applications is May 27th.

Top Stories

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
