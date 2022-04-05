Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating a number of break ins in the district.

They are particularly keen to trace the movements of two vehicles they believe to be connected to one incident.

Between 9am and 12 noon on Wednesday last, the rear window of a property in Tobber, Ballintra
was forced open and entry gained.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

However, Gardai are particularly interested in any sightings or dashcam footage of a white Mitsubishi jeep with a partial registration of 151 MO and a black Skoda, partial registration; 09 KE in the Tobber area on the morning in question.

In a separate incident, the front door of a mobile home was forced open at a caravan park near Rossnowlagh beach between 6pm on Tuesday last and 1pm the following afternoon.

Nothing was stolen during the break in.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Donegal Town

5 April 2022
bernardtownpark1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Group assaults youths in Letterkenny Town Park

5 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube