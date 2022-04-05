Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating a number of break ins in the district.

They are particularly keen to trace the movements of two vehicles they believe to be connected to one incident.

Between 9am and 12 noon on Wednesday last, the rear window of a property in Tobber, Ballintra

was forced open and entry gained.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen.

However, Gardai are particularly interested in any sightings or dashcam footage of a white Mitsubishi jeep with a partial registration of 151 MO and a black Skoda, partial registration; 09 KE in the Tobber area on the morning in question.

In a separate incident, the front door of a mobile home was forced open at a caravan park near Rossnowlagh beach between 6pm on Tuesday last and 1pm the following afternoon.

Nothing was stolen during the break in.

Gardai are urging anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon.