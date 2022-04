Gardai are appealing for information relating to a criminal damage incident in Donegal Town.

On Wednesday last at around 3:40am, residents of a house in Millrace Crescent were wakened by a loud bang.

They subsequently discovered that the front sitting room window and glass in the front door had been smashed.

Gardai are appealing to residents in the area to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon if they seen or heard anything that might assist with the investigation.