Gardai are urging people in the Whitethorn Park area of Letterkenny who may have observed a man acting suspiciously on Tuesday last to come forward.

A resident arrived home on Tuesday last to discover an intruder in her home.

She is said to have entered via the front door and when she observed the man on the stairs, she left immediately again via the front door.

The male intruder is described as wearing a dark top and jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Gardai in Letterkenny.