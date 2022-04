Gardaí in Letterkenny are continuing their investigations after three male youths were assaulted by a group in Letterkenny Town Park.

The three youths were playing football in the park on Saturday when they were set upon by the group at around 8:35pm.

One man sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson is appealing to anyone who was in the park at the time to come forward: