Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Sinn Fein’s proposing to cut the amount parents pay in fees for childcare by two thirds.

The party’s calling on government to increase investment in the sector by a further 267 million, and bring it close to one billion euro.

It says the plan, which will be debated in the Dail later, would see the state cover staff wages, and in exchange providers would cut fees for parents.

It comes as providers warn of potential closures over a new funding scheme that’s due to take effect in September.

Sinn Fein’s children’s spokesperson, Kathleen Funchion, says a radical overhaul of the system’s needed:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Childcare
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

5 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

€1,000 covid bonus may not be paid until summer

5 April 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Access to Maas-Ardara road clocked today and tomorrow

5 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Childcare
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

5 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

€1,000 covid bonus may not be paid until summer

5 April 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Access to Maas-Ardara road clocked today and tomorrow

5 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

5 April 2022
PSNI_VAN
News, Top Stories

Security alert on Derry’s Waterside

4 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday April 4th

4 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube