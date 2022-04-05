Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

Sinn Fein’s proposing to cut the amount parents pay in fees for childcare by two thirds.

The party’s calling on government to increase investment in the sector by a further 267 million, and bring it close to one billion euro.

It says the plan, which will be debated in the Dail later, would see the state cover staff wages, and in exchange providers would cut fees for parents.

It comes as providers warn of potential closures over a new funding scheme that’s due to take effect in September.

Sinn Fein’s children’s spokesperson, Kathleen Funchion, says a radical overhaul of the system’s needed: