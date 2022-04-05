Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested and drugs seized after incident in Strabane

A man has been arrested and a quantity of drugs seized in Strabane following an incident in the town in the early hours of this morning.

Substantial damage as also caused to a flat on Main Street after a fire broke out at 12:40am today.

Police and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service responded to the fire in the early hours of this morning.

There were no reports of injuries, however, the blaze, which has been deemed accidental, caused substantial smoke and fire damage to the flat.

Chief Inspector Clive Beatty says while emergency services were at the scene, a small but sophisticated drug operation was discovered in a neighbouring property.

Suspected Class B drugs, with an estimated street value of around £6,500, were seized along with drugs paraphernalia.

A 37-year-old man remains in custody after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply and cultivating cannabis.

Chief Inspector Beatty is appealing to anyone with information about drug misuse, or drug dealing, to call the non-emergency number 101.

