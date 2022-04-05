Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man injured in early morning shooting in Derry

A man has been shot in Derry.

It’s believed that shortly after midnight, three masked men entered a property in the Kildrum Gardens area.

Two of the men entered a bedroom where a man, aged in his thirties, was sleeping and shot him twice – once in each leg.

Detective Sergeant Galbraith has confirmed that the injured man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

A woman, was also in the property at the time of the shooting. She was uninjured but is said to have been left shaken by the incident.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area this morning and who witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact detectives on 101.

