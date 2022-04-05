Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Massive blow for Armagh with O’Neill ban – Brendan Kilcoyne

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Oisin Kelly  & Brendan Kilcoyne

Armagh star forward Rian O’Neill has been hit with a proposed one game ban for his involvement in the heated exchanges at the end of the recent league encounter with Donegal in Letterkenny.
Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne have more:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe launches new Pastoral Plan

5 April 2022
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information regarding male intruder in Letterkenny

5 April 2022
Gold Nuggets
Audio, News, Top Stories

Outrage at renewal of mining licence in Inishowen

5 April 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Gardai in Ballyshannon investigating number of break ins

5 April 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigating criminal damage incident in Donegal Town

5 April 2022
bernardtownpark1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Group assaults youths in Letterkenny Town Park

5 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube