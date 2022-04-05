Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minister McConalogue hopes new Fishery Control Plan will be in place in weeks

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says he hopes to see a new Fishery Control Plan in place within the coming weeks.

Minister McConalogue was commenting on last week’s controversy after a Danish vessel left Killybegs after refusing an SFPA request that its catch be weighed at the pier.

MInister McConalogue says after an audit last year, the EU suspended the former control plan, partly as a result of issues in Killybegs. He says after he had discussions with EU officials, there is now a temporary plan in place with some conditions attached.

One of those, he says, is a requirement that 5% of incoming catches be weighed at the pier, and that’s what happened last week:

Fish
Minister McConalogue hopes new Fishery Control Plan will be in place in weeks

