Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Six regional health areas to be created

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Government Ministers will be asked to approve the creation of regional health areas this morning in a major reform for the health service.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will bring a memo to Cabinet this morning saying the new regional healthcare model will be phased in from the start of next year, being fully operational by 2024.

The aim is to provide care at a regional level with all needed services able to communicate better with each other based on geography rather than the current structure.

Decision making will be devolved to the regions which must generally follow national policy.

Minister Donnelly is expected to tell his colleagues the six regional areas will be supported by a lean HSE centre with less management and bureaucracy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Six regional health areas to be created

5 April 2022
Childcare
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

5 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

€1,000 covid bonus may not be paid until summer

5 April 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Access to Maas-Ardara road clocked today and tomorrow

5 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

Six regional health areas to be created

5 April 2022
Childcare
Audio, News, Top Stories

Huge cut to childcare fees proposed

5 April 2022
Nurse
News, Top Stories

€1,000 covid bonus may not be paid until summer

5 April 2022
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Access to Maas-Ardara road clocked today and tomorrow

5 April 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

5 April 2022
PSNI_VAN
News, Top Stories

Security alert on Derry’s Waterside

4 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube