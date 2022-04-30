Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

A South Donegal TD says the government must act to ease the financial burden on carers, and that starts with changing the rules on how allowances are determined and taxed.

Deputy Marian Harkin told Minister Eamon Ryan it’s vital that carers get more support, and that means either disregarding more of their income or scrapping the means test in line of a Citizens’ Assembly recommendation.

She also stressed its unfair that carers are assessed along with the person for whom they are caring, and that needs to be addressed………….