Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A South Donegal TD says the government must act to ease the financial burden on carers, and that starts with changing the rules on how allowances are determined and taxed.

Deputy Marian Harkin told Minister Eamon Ryan it’s vital that carers get more support, and that means either disregarding more of their income or scrapping the means test in line of a Citizens’ Assembly recommendation.

She also stressed its unfair that carers are assessed along with the person for whom they are caring, and that needs to be addressed………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

30 April 2022
cake 1
News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss future priorities in Crossroads and Killygordon

30 April 2022
sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

harkinhighered1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government must make administration of Carers’ Allowance fairer – Harkin

30 April 2022
cake 1
News, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss future priorities in Crossroads and Killygordon

30 April 2022
sfpa sat
News, Top Stories

5% pierside fish weighing clause to remain as interim control plan is renewed

29 April 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 29th

29 April 2022
deele college
News, Top Stories

“Green light” for proposed extension to Deele College

29 April 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

2,000 new Covid 19 cases reported today

29 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube