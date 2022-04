Unionists will continue their campaign against the Northern Ireland Protocol with a protest in Co Down this evening.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Labour MP Kate Hoey will be among the speakers in Bangor at 7pm.

There have been a series of anti-protocol rallies ahead of next Thursday’s elections.

But Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn, says these rallies haven’t been well supported – and that they are focused on the past…