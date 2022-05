5.6% of households say they experienced ‘great difficulty’ making ends meet.

That’s one of the findings of the Survey on Income and Living Conditions from the CSO.

The study finds the median household disposable income in 2021 was 46,471, compared with 43,915 in 2020.

One in four single parent households were in arrears on utility bills last year.

The at risk poverty rate fell from 13.2 per cent in 2020 fell to 11.6 per cent last year.