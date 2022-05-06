Coveney to seek clarity on SFPA’s approach to fish landed in Derry

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has pledged to look into the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority’s decision to withdraw weighing certificates from two Killybegs processors who had handled fish that were landed in Derry.

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle argued in the Dail that the Northern Ireland protocol treats Northern Ireland ports as being within the EU, and that should apply to fish landings.

Minister Coveney said his understanding is this is a matter of designation, but he will seek clarity on it…….