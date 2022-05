Excitement is filling the streets of Kilcar & Glencomcille as a number of famous actors & actresses have been spotted for filming “In the Lands of Saints & Sinners”.

The film features star studded names such as Liam Neeson, Ciarán Hinds & Jack Gleeson.

Locals have been nostalgic as their towns have been transformed into 1970s Ireland.

Shooting began on March 14th.