Legislation for the Mica redress scheme is expected to be enacted before the Dail summer recess.

The Tanaiste has acknowledged that the scheme is taking too long but hopes it will be up and running later this year.

He is due to meet with the Mica Action Group during his visit to Donegal today.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Leo Varadkar said the scheme will offer close to 100% redress: