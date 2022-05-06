Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ruaidhri Higgins left feeling frustrated after Derry City’s draw with Boh’s

Derry City saw their gap at the top of the Premier Division cut to a point after they were held to a 1-1 draw with Bohs at The Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Promise Omochere gave the visitors the lead just 15 minutes into the first half before a Will Patching penalty on 35 minutes gave the Candystripes a point.

The draw coupled with Shamrock Rovers 3-1 win over Finn Harps means Derry now lead the league by just a point.

After the game, the Candystripes boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Martin Holmes he was left feeling frustrated after the game…

