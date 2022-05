Nurses will be discussing their concerns over the rising cost of living at today’s INMO conference.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will address the Annual Delegate event in County Sligo.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will also talk about the cost of commuting, with some Dublin hospitals charging nurses for parking.

INMO Director of Professional Services, Tony Fitzpatrick says the spiralling cost of living is having a negative impact on nurses: