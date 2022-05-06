Three arrests following morning fight in Sion Mills

Three people have been arrested following an incident in Sion Mills this morning.

At around 7:20am, Police received a report of a fight on Main Street in the village. Officers went to the scene where they found two men, both of whom had sustained head injuries.

The two men, who are aged in their twenties, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to hospital for treatment.

Police also arrested a woman aged in her twenties, on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. She was further arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on police and is currently in custody.

The PSNI says a full investigation is underway, and they’ve been in the area making enquiries in relation to this incident. They’re urging anyone who witnessed what happened, or captured it on their mobile phone or dash cam, to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 262 of 06/02/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org