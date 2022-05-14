Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bundoran RNLI, Rescue 118 assist surfers at Rossnowlagh Beach

The Bundoran RNLI lifeboat answered a callout to assist two male surfers who got into difficulty at Rossnowlagh Beach on Friday.

In a statement the Bundoran RNLI say that a number of 999 calls were made, after shouts for help from the water were heard by people on the beach yesterday afternoon.

They say that amid choppy conditions and a force 5 westerly wind, the lifeboat arrived at Rossnowlagh Beach around 4pm.

On arrival, the men had already been lifted from the water by the Sligo based Rescue 118 helicopter which had also been tasked to help. They were brought back to land where they were attended to by members of the National Ambulance Service.

Helm of the Bundoran RNLI Lifeboat Elliot Kearns, speaking on returning to the station, emphasised the importance of being aware of the surf and potential hazards:

“We would like to commend the Rescue 118 crew for their swift action in bringing the two men to safety. We would always advise water users to be aware of the sea conditions, particularly rip currents. If you find yourself caught in a rip, don’t try to swim against it, instead swim to the left or the right to get free of it.”

