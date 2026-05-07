Durkan calls for better replacements for EU structural funds

The Northern Assembly has passed a motion this week lamenting the failure of the UK Government to put in place timely and adequate replacement funding arrangements after the loss of a number of EU funding streams.

The motion also urges the Finance Minister to press Westminster to align the aims and funding objectives of the local growth fund with the Executive’s Programme for Government to provide clarity for the voluntary and community sector.

What was passed was a DUP amendment to an SDLP motion which was more critical of the Executive and the UK government.

It was moved by Foyle MLA Mark Durkan…………

You can listen to Mr Durkan’s full speech here –