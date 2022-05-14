Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital drop slightly

The number of people on waiting lists at Letterkenny University Hospital has dropped over the past year.

16,492 people were awaiting an outpatient appointment at LUH as of April.

According to figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund, that figure is down 7% when compared to the same period the previous year.

Of those waiting on an outpatient appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, nearly 6,000 are on the list over a year.

2,167 children are also waiting on an outpatient appointment at LUH.

In addition, 2,676 patients are on the list for an inpatient appointment at the hospital, down 10% from April 2021 – with 963 of them waiting over a year.

82 children meanwhile are on the inpatient appointment waiting list.

