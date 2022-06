Vincent Bonner and Seamus NcGettigan were the first local winners of the Donegal International Rally back in 1983 and on Sunday they will jump back in an Escort to mark the 50th anniversary of the rally.

The duo will be part of the demonstration run that will take in the High Glen and Atlantic Drive stages along with a host of other former winners.

Oisin Kelly spoke with Vincent and Seamus as they prepared for another run at Donegal: