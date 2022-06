Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they arrested a man, after they detected a car travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit in the Letterkenny area overnight.

The man was caught 82 kph over the speed limit – doing 182 kph in a 100 kph zone.

Gardaí say the driver was arrested and charged to appear before court.

A number of other drivers were also issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for speeding offences yesterday, on the first day of the Donegal International Rally.