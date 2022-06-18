Public sector shouldn’t pick up tab for price hikes – ICTU

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions says public sector workers shouldn’t have to pick up the tab for out-of-control price hikes.

Government proposals in public service pay talks ended without agreement yesterday, ICTU says they fell far short of inflation and cost of living increases.

Union negotiators say it only offered a 2.5 per cent pay rise for the past year, despite expected inflation of at least 9 per cent over 2 years.

ICTU Public Services Committee member, Bernard Harbour says unions want wages to meet rising inflation: