Rally Day 2 reaction: Local & International drivers

The Donegal International Rally attracts people from all around Ireland and the United Kingdom to the hills for one weekend and this year is no different.

Chris Ashmore who is based at service has been speaking with some of the local competitors alongside some of those from the United Kingdom competing in this years event.

Firstly, Chris spoke with JP Logue of Kilmacrennan…

Chris also spoke with Kevin McLaughlin of Dunfanaghy…

Phil Johnson from Carlisle also gave his thoughts to Chris…

Berian Richards who is competing in the historic rally gave Chris his opinion of the rally…

