Callum Devine remains the man to catch after Day 2 of the Donegal International Rally.

Matt Edwards and David Moynihan in their Citroen C3 Rally 2 are 17.7 seconds behind the Derry man with Alastair Fisher in third.

Meanwhile, Declan Gallagher leads the way in the modified section.

The top 20 is as below:

Oisin Kelly and Chris Ashmore have the wrap…