Rally Update: Callum Devine moves further ahead after second Stage on Day 2

Callum Devine has moved further ahead of the field on the second stage of Day 2 in the Donegal International Rally.
The Derry man is now 7.9 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards of Wales who is in second position.
Oisin Kelly has the latest…
Callum Devine has moved further ahead of the field on the second stage of Day 2 in the Donegal International Rally.
The Derry man is now 7.9 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards of Wales who is in second position.
Oisin Kelly has the latest…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland