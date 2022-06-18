Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rally Update: Callum Devine moves further ahead after second Stage on Day 2

Callum Devine

Callum Devine has moved further ahead of the field on the second stage of Day 2 in the Donegal International Rally.

The Derry man is now 7.9 seconds ahead of Matt Edwards of Wales who is in second position.

Oisin Kelly has the latest…

