It was a record breaking day on Saturday for Donegal athletes at the Ulster Senior Championships in Belfast.

Lucy McGlynn and Kelly McGrory of Tír Chonaill AC have both set records in their events.

McGlynn, smashed the record of the 100m hurdles before McGrory then set a new record of 57.84 in the 400m hurdles.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…