For the first time this weekend in the Donegal International Rally, Josh Moffett has gone the fastest after Stage 10.

Callum Devine with co-driver Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry in a VW Polo GTI R5 remain the pair to catch but Welshman Matt Edwards has now cut the lead to 23.6 seconds.

Meanwhile, Kevin Gallagher is the man to catch in the modified section.

Oisin Kelly reports for Highland Radio Sport…