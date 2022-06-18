Watch: Drivers reaction on Day 2 of Donegal International Rally

We have reached the halfway point of the Donegal International Rally with Callum Devine the man infront of the chasing pack.

Matt Edwards remains in second meanwhile Kevin Gallagher is the man to catch in the modified section.

Chris Ashmore caught up with leader Callum Devine at the service area.

Chris also spoke with second placed Matt Edwards.

Leader of the modified section Kevin Gallagher gave his thoughts to Chris Ashmore.

Meanwhile Declan Boyle told Chris Ashmore about the suspension problems he was having.