Finn Harps were beaten for the fifth time in six games on Saturday night losing out 3-0 to Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

The game was all but over after seven minutes when Aidan Keena and Karl O’Sullivan had the hosts two to the good.

Aiden Keena then added his second four minutes from time to seal the victory for the Bit O’Red.

After the game, Diarmaid Doherty spoke with Harps boss Ollie Horgan.