Derry City are through to the final of the FAI Cup after they beat Treaty United 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

Jamie McGonigle and Brandon Kavanagh with the goals for the home side whilst Enda Curran scored a penalty for the visitors but they couldn’t find an equaliser as the Candystripes advance to the decider.

They will now face Waterford or Shelbourne in the decider.

Martin Holmes has the full time report…