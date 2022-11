The World Cup kicks off in two days time, unfortunately without the participation the Irish team. This has left some supporters wondering who to back for the duration of the tournament.

A recent survey by Ladbrokes has revealed that 12% of people here are backing England, 6% are supporting Wales while 5% are behind both Spain and Portugal.

Of those supporting the Three Lions, a third have admitted that they are doing so in secret!

