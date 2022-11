This week Leid week, more commonly known as Ulster-Scots Language week 2022. Pól Ó Frighil, the Languages Officer with Derry City and Strabane District Council, talks to Highland Radio about the ongoing programme of events to celebrate the ulster-scots heritage.

The events emphasize the oral tradition of the Ulster-Scots language but implement a modern twist to show that the heritage has a place in todays society.

All events are free to attend but registration is required.