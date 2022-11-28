Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on what soical media has dubbed ‘Balenciaga gate’.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to express her opinion on the matter.

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

She says that “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.” and that “any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society”.

The controversy was sparked over the French fashion brand Spring 23 campaign that features a child holding a teddy bear dress in what appears to be an outfit of a sexual nature.

As well as this another image from the campaign contains a printout of the 2008 United States v. Williams decision, a case regarding the pandering of child pornography.

Balenciaga issued an apology on Instagram stories:

We sincerely apologize for any offence our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms. We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 2023 photo shoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.

