Glastonbury 2023 to be Elton Johns final performance

Elton John announced earlier in the year that his 2023 tour would be his last. It was revealed today that Glastonbury would be the first headline act for Glastonbury 2023 – which is expected to be his final performance.

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022

The rocket man will be on the pyramid stage on the Sunday night of the tour for what Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the festival, describes as ‘the mother of all send-offs’.