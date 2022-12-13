Twitter labels Norwegian government accounts as Nigerian

Earlier today a Twitter made a blunder which seen a number of Norway’s government accounts, including the Prime Minister’s and Foreign Minister’s – have been labelled as Nigerian.

The country’s Foreign Office, which is also labelled as the African nation, has posted a tweet asking for its correct tag back.

Dear @TwitterSupport, as much as we enjoy our excellent bilateral relations and close alphabetical vicinity with Nigeria, we would much appreciate if you could label us as Norway😉 P.S. That also goes for Prime Minister @jonasgahrstore and Foreign Minister @AHuitfeldt 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/wr6cb3yv2W — Norway MFA (@NorwayMFA) December 13, 2022

It says while it appreciates and enjoys ‘excellent’ relations and ‘a close alphabetical vicinity’ with Nigeria, it wants to be called Norway.

It has since been rectified and the accounts have been restored to their proper titles.