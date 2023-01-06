Neighbors actress Joan Sydney died aged 83

Joan Sydney best know for her role as Valda Sheergold on Neighbours has passed away. The actress had battled a long illness to which she succumb on Wednesday the 28th of December in her home.
The sad news was confirmed by Sydney’s friend and colleague Sally-Anne Upton on Instagram.
Tributes are being paid to actress online, many recalled her roles throughout the years including Matron Maggie Sloan on A Country Place.
