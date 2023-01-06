Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Neighbors actress Joan Sydney died aged 83

Joan Sydney best know for her role as  Valda Sheergold on Neighbours has passed away. The actress had battled a long illness to which she succumb on Wednesday the 28th of December in her home.

The sad news was confirmed by Sydney’s friend and colleague Sally-Anne Upton on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sally-Anne Upton (@salupton)

Tributes are being paid to actress online, many recalled her roles throughout the years including Matron Maggie Sloan on A Country Place.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

JOANSYDNEY
Entertainment

Neighbors actress Joan Sydney died aged 83

6 January 2023
JB Instagram Post
Entertainment, Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Dermott Whelan ‘Mind Full’ Tour

6 January 2023
PS5 contoller
Entertainment

PlayStation developing controller kit for accessible gaming

6 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Mercedes reported stolen in Derry

6 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

JOANSYDNEY
Entertainment

Neighbors actress Joan Sydney died aged 83

6 January 2023
JB Instagram Post
Entertainment, Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Dermott Whelan ‘Mind Full’ Tour

6 January 2023
PS5 contoller
Entertainment

PlayStation developing controller kit for accessible gaming

6 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Man arrested after Mercedes reported stolen in Derry

6 January 2023
Irish Water 1
Top Stories, News

Letterkenny’s High Road to close for water main replacement works

6 January 2023
court
News, Top Stories

Former Garda charged in connection with corruption offences

6 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube