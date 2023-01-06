Neighbors actress Joan Sydney died aged 83

Joan Sydney best know for her role as Valda Sheergold on Neighbours has passed away. The actress had battled a long illness to which she succumb on Wednesday the 28th of December in her home.

The sad news was confirmed by Sydney’s friend and colleague Sally-Anne Upton on Instagram.

Tributes are being paid to actress online, many recalled her roles throughout the years including Matron Maggie Sloan on A Country Place.

We all knew her as Matron Maggie Sloan, the formidable head nurse in the much loved @Channel7 TV series ‘A Country Practice’. The actress behind the character was Joan Sydney and today it was revealed, she has died at the age 83. https://t.co/EQQlP4KDwt #JoanSydney #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/wUHzL9iERL — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 6, 2023