Sony releases a WiFi compatible Walkman

Say hello to the NEW Sony WALKMAN® NW-A306 🤩🎶 Hear your music how the artist intended!
Find out more: https://t.co/e1r7AQVER1#Sony #SonyWalkman #Walkman pic.twitter.com/oyd1tAXnvA
— Sony UK (@SonyUK) January 11, 2023
The music world has reached a full circle moment. Sony has re-released old technology with a modern twist with the Walkman making a comeback.
The nostalgic gadget promises users to ‘experience music as the artist intended’.
Features of the product include WiFi compatibility for easy streaming and downloading, high quality sound playback, a touch screen interface and a longer battery life at 36 hours.
The device is fully portable but will set you back €400.