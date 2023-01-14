Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Tenants must be protected as landlords sell up – O’Broin

The government must come up with a solution to protect tenants as figures reveal that landlords are continuing to sell up.

The call comes from Sinn Fein as figures from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland say that 4 in every 10 house sales in 2022 was a small landlord exiting the rental market in the final three months of the year.

The rental market has shrunk by 43,000 homes in the last five years according to an unpublished draft survey by the Residential Tenancies Board.

Sinn Fein’s housing spokesperson Eoin O’Broin says local authorities and the tenants already in place should be able to purchase properties being sold by landlords…

