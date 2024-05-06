Europe Day event in Letterkenny to celebrate Poland’s 20 years of EU membership

Europe Day will be marked at the Central Library in Letterkenny tomorrow with a special celebration of Poland’s 20 year membership of the EU.

Free event to celebrate Polish culture

In celebration of Europe Day and Poland’s 20 year membership of the EU, Europe Direct Letterkenny, in conjunction with Donegal County Council, will be hosting an exciting event to celebrate Polish culture on Tuesday 7th May at 11.00am in Central Library Letterkenny.

The Polish Ambassador to Ireland, Mr Arkady Rzegocki, will be joining the event remotely from the Polish Embassy in Dublin and will deliver a message. There will also be speakers from various community groups at the event, including Aneta Wozniak-Fawcett from Slavic Connect and Katarzyna Kurzeja from Donegal Youth and Information service.

The event will be free, but booking is required. A traditional welcoming with bread and salt awaits you. There will be traditional dress on show and poetry reading from pupils of the Polish School at Errigal College. In addition, there will be an exhibition of Polish folklore and a presentation on the history of Poland’s journey to the EU.

Pianist Khrystyna Khorina KK Melorise will play Chopin and Beethoven’s Ode to Joy which is the hymn of the EU. There will be Polish cakes and pastries for the occasion.

Promoting the benefits of EU membership is a corner stone objective for the European Commission. Europe Direct Letterkenny provides:

Information and Access to publications and brochures from EU institutions

Information about the Erasmus+ and Discover EU travel opportunities for young people.

Access to PCs to search for EU material.

A freephone link to the Europe Direct Helpdesk

Events, talks, exhibitions, and competitions.

To book this free event please email eudirect@donegallibrary.ie or telephone Central Library on 074 91 24950.