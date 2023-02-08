Need for minor injuries clinic in NW to be highlighted at meeting

The need for a minor injuries clinic in the North West is one of the issues set to be discussed at an upcoming public meeting.

The closest facility is currently located in Monaghan. The Letterkenny Hospital Campaign group believes a Donegal based clinic would alleviate the pressure on the hospital’s Emergency Department and GP services in the county.

The group is hosting a meeting on Thursday, February 16th at 7:30pm at Dillion’s Hotel, Letterkenny.

Mary T Sweeney, Chair of the Letterkenny Hospital Campaign group says the meeting aims to identify the specific needs of people right across Donegal: