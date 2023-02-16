Deputy Doherty questions the Tánaiste on government plans to assist suffering families

A Donegal deputy questioned the Tánaiste on what the government plans to do to support families who are suffering the most under the cost-of-living crisis.

Deputy Pearse Doherty presented stark statistics from Barnardo’s and accused government of choosing to not implement proposals to aid those most in need.

The Tánaiste responded saying deputy Doherty is merely practising good politics and previous proposals would not work in the long run.

Deputy Doherty says what has happened was done under the governments watch and leadership: