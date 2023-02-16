Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man among humanitarian aid workers assisting in Turkey

A Donegal man is among humanitarian aid workers assisting in Turkey.

Paul Carr hailing from Cranford flew into the zone only days after the devastation.

Working for Concern Worldwide Carr explains the distance of the effected area is as far as Letterkenny to Cork city. Many of the concern workers are currently sleeping in their office as it is deemed to be structurally safe while he goes on to say that “the vast majority of people are sleeping in tents and community centres and some in cars”

The 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes struck in parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday February 6 with the death toll currently at over 41,000 people and millions left homeless.

