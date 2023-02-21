Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McSharry tells Electoral Commission Donegal should return to two constituencies

The Electoral Commission has been told that Donegal should revert to two Dail constituencies, with the integrity of the county’s boundary maintained.

The submission was made by Deputy Marc McSharry, who currently represents people from four different counties – South Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim and North Roscommon.

Deputy McSharry says it would make much more sense to have county council areas in one Dail constituency, which is not the case at the moment in Donegal or Roscommon.

He says a return to Donegal North East and Donegal South West would be justified, given the rise in population in recent years…………

